The Initiation Premiere Pre-Release Full-Album Stream Of Upcoming New Album "Misanthropic Litany"
Saint Petersburg, Russia-based black metal band The Initiation premiere the pre-release full-album stream of the band's impending new album "Misanthropic Litany". The effort will be released on CD by Mara Productions on October 1st.
Check out now "Misanthropic Litany" in its entirety below.
