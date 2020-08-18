Exist (Ex-Cynic, Death To All, Etc.) Premiere New Song "The Lottery" From Upcoming New Album "Egoiista"

Band Photo: Cynic (?)

Progressive metal outfit Exist - featuring guitarist/vocalist Max Phelps (ex-Cynic, Death To All, etc.), premiere a new song called "The Lottery", taken from their upcoming new album "Egoiista", which will be out in stores August 28 via Prosthetic Records.

Check out now "The Lottery" below.