Exist (Ex-Cynic, Death To All, Etc.) Premiere New Song "The Lottery" From Upcoming New Album "Egoiista"
Band Photo: Cynic (?)
Progressive metal outfit Exist - featuring guitarist/vocalist Max Phelps (ex-Cynic, Death To All, etc.), premiere a new song called "The Lottery", taken from their upcoming new album "Egoiista", which will be out in stores August 28 via Prosthetic Records.
Check out now "The Lottery" below.
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
Evaporated Sores Premiere New Track
- Next Article:
Innumerable Forms Premiere New Song
0 Comments on "Exist (Ex-Cynic) Premiere New Song 'The Lottery'"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.