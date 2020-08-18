Evaporated Sores (Filtheater, Calques, Maltheist, Etc.) Premiere New Song "Claimed by Inertia" From Upcoming New Album "Ulcerous Dimensions"

Death doom outfit Evaporated Sores (Filtheater, Calques, Maltheist, etc.) premiere a new song entitled "Claimed by Inertia", taken from their upcoming new album "Ulcerous Dimensions". The band's debut full-length will be out in stores September 3 though Sentient Ruin Laboratories.

Check out now "Claimed by Inertia" below.