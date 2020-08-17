Ingested Posts Behind The Scenes Feature On New Music Video "Another Breath" Online
British death metal band Ingested has posted a new video online, going behind the scenes of their latest music video, "Another Breath," which features guest vocals from Crowbar frontman Kirk Windstein. You can check it out below. The song comes from the bands latest album, "Where Only Gods May Tread," which was released last Friday through Unique Leader Records.
Recently, frontman Jase Evans spoke with Metal Underground about the album, including how the Kirk Windstein collaboration came about, as well as plenty of other topics. You can also watch the interview in full below.
