Hinayana Reveals EP "Death Of The Cosmic" Details

Austin, Texas-based melodic death-doom metal unit Hinayana have been turning heads in the metal scene since their formation in 2014, starting out as a one-man band spearheaded by frontman Casey Hurd. Now, after releasing their crushing 2018 full-length "Order Divine" and subsequently securing the attention of Napalm Records, Hinayana are poised to release their next musical offering – the crushing "Death Of The Cosmic" EP – set for release on August 28, 2020.

Otherworldly and haunting while maintaining a crushing, colossal heaviness and peppered with undeniable groove, the "Death Of The Cosmic" EP emphasizes improved production and keen songwriting. Primarily self-produced by the band with mixing/drum recording from Kevin Butler and mastering by Swallow The Sun’s Juho Raiha, fans will also notice the new EP’s heightened concept in comparison to the band’s previous releases.

Opening title track "Death Of The Cosmic" sets off with optimistic ambience, quickly blasting into an ethereal universe of blazing leads and acoustic soundscapes capped by vocalist Casey Hurd’s deep, menacing growls. "Cold Conception" rushes in with melancholic energy before transforming into a dark, galloping anthem accented by the Morin Khuur stylings of late Tengger Cavalry mastermind Nature Ganganbaigal and a melting solo from Erik Shtaygrud. Mystic instrumental interlude "Yet Here I Wait Forever" showcases the dynamic, softer side of Hinayana before picking back up with the stunning down-tempo gripper "In Sacred Delusion," featuring a guest appearance from Toni Toivonen (Hanging Garden). Death Of The Cosmic closes with the sorrowful 5-minute epilogue "Pitch Black Noise" – not only proving Hinayana's identifiable auditory trademark of melding tranquility and thunderous intensity, but also underlining the existential depth of their lyrical approach.

Tracklisting:

1. Death of the Cosmic

2. Cold Conception (feat. Nature Ganganbaigal)

3. Yet Here I Wait Forever

4. In Sacred Delusion (feat. Toni Toivonen)

5. Pitch Black Noise