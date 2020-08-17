Leaves' Eyes Releases New Music Video "Dark Love Empress"
Leaves' Eyes has released their new single and video "Dark Love Empress," the first track from upcoming album "The Last Viking," which is due for release on 23rd October on AFM Records. You can check it out below.
"The Last Viking" is the 2020 monumental piece from Leaves' Eyes. With their cult-albums "Vinland Saga" (2005) and "King of Kings" (2015), they already turned Leif Erikssons discovery of America and the life of Norway’s first king into music. Now, Leaves' Eyes bring the Viking Sagas to their bombastic finale.
"The Last Viking" tracklisting:
1. Death Of A King
2. Chain Of The Golden Horn
3. Dark Love Empress
4. Serpents And Dragons
5. Black Butterfly (feat. Clémentine Delauney)
6. War Of Kings
7. For Victory
8. Two Kings One Realm
9. Flames In The Sky
10. Serkland
11. Varangians
12. Night Of The Ravens
13. The Last Viking
14. Break Into The Sky Of Aeon
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
Pale Horseman Premiere New Music Video
- Next Article:
Devin Townsend Announces New Live Album
0 Comments on "Leaves' Eyes Releases New Music Video"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.