Leaves' Eyes Releases New Music Video "Dark Love Empress"

Leaves' Eyes has released their new single and video "Dark Love Empress," the first track from upcoming album "The Last Viking," which is due for release on 23rd October on AFM Records. You can check it out below.

"The Last Viking" is the 2020 monumental piece from Leaves' Eyes. With their cult-albums "Vinland Saga" (2005) and "King of Kings" (2015), they already turned Leif Erikssons discovery of America and the life of Norway’s first king into music. Now, Leaves' Eyes bring the Viking Sagas to their bombastic finale.

"The Last Viking" tracklisting:

1. Death Of A King

2. Chain Of The Golden Horn

3. Dark Love Empress

4. Serpents And Dragons

5. Black Butterfly (feat. Clémentine Delauney)

6. War Of Kings

7. For Victory

8. Two Kings One Realm

9. Flames In The Sky

10. Serkland

11. Varangians

12. Night Of The Ravens

13. The Last Viking

14. Break Into The Sky Of Aeon