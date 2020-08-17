Son Of A Shotgun Premiere New Song "My Bible, My Wife, My Gun"

Norwegian southern death/grind outfit Son Of A Shotgun - led by Ivan “Meathook” Gujic (guitarist of Blood Red Throne) - premiere a new song 'My Bible, My Wife, My Gun' streaming via Soundcloud for you below.

Tells Ivan Gujic:

“Ladies and gentlemen. Here is a brand new song from The Norwegian southern death/grind machinery, SOAS. We are a full blown band now. We busted our asses of at my Meathook studio, these last 4 months. Mixed and mastered by Christian Donaldson, the guitar player from Cryptopsy. My Bible, My Wife, My Gun. Aimed at you.”