Mors Principium Est Premiere New Song "A Day For Redemption" From Upcoming New Album "Seven"
Finnish melodic death metal band Mors Principium Est premiere a new song called "A Day For Redemption", taken from their upcoming new album "Seven". The new oiuting marks the group's first new music since 2017's Embers of a Dying World, and due out on October 23rd via AFM Records.
Check out now "A Day For Redemption" below.
