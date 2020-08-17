Wayfarer Premiere New Song "The Iron Horse (Gallows Frontier, Act II)" From Upcoming New Album "A Romance With Violence"
Hailing from Denver, Colorado black metal outfit Wayfarer premiere a new song entitled "The Iron Horse (Gallows Frontier, Act II)", taken from their upcoming new album "A Romance With Violence". The new effort will be released on October 16th through Profound Lore.
Check out now "The Iron Horse (Gallows Frontier, Act II)" below.
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
Serenity In Murder Finishes Recording New Album
- Next Article:
Mors Principium Est Premiere New Track
0 Comments on "Wayfarer Premiere New Song 'The Iron Horse'"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.