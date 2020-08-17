Wayfarer Premiere New Song "The Iron Horse (Gallows Frontier, Act II)" From Upcoming New Album "A Romance With Violence"

Hailing from Denver, Colorado black metal outfit Wayfarer premiere a new song entitled "The Iron Horse (Gallows Frontier, Act II)", taken from their upcoming new album "A Romance With Violence". The new effort will be released on October 16th through Profound Lore.

Check out now "The Iron Horse (Gallows Frontier, Act II)" below.