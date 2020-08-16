Serenity In Murder Finishes Recording Fourth Album
Japanese symphonic death/black metal band Serenity In Murder has confirmed that they have completed the recording of their as-yet untitled fourth album. The record is expected to be released later this year through Oyster Brothers Records and will be their first to feature new vocalist Ayumu, who was revealed to fans this past April. More details will be revealed as soon as they become available.
