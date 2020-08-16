Death Tribe (Ex-Obscura, Borknagar, Thirty Second to Mars, Etc.) Premiere New Song & Music Video "Thawra" - Chapter II Of "The Red Experiment" Movie

Band Photo: Obscura (?)

Death Tribe (ex-Obscura, Borknagar, Thirty Second to Mars, etc.) premiere a new song and music video entitled "Thawra", which is chapter 2 out of 7 from the Red Experiment movie produced by Dronicon Films. The mixing and mastering was done by Tue Madsen (Meshuggah, Dark Tranquillity, Suicide Silence, and Kaoteon).

Death Tribe is:

Violin: Chris Baum (Bent Knee, Thirty Second to Mars, Dropkick Murphys)

Drums: Baard Kolstad (Leprous, Borknagar)

Bass: Linus Klausenitzer (ex-Obscura, Obsidious, Kaoteon)

All music, lyrics & vocals: Anthony Kaoteon (Kaoteon)