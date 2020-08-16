Undeath Premiere New Single “Lord Of The Grave”
Undeath premiere a new single named “Lord Of The Grave“ taken from the group's impending debut album “Lesions Of A Different Kind“, out October 23rd via Prosthetic Records.
