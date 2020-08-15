Psychedelic Rockers Earthless Working On Fifth Album
Psychedelic rock band Earthless announced on social media that they are currently laying down tracks for their fifth album. No word yet on a release date, but fans of mostly-instrumental, psychedelic, stoner rock should rejoice.
They released Black Heaven, and a live album, in 2018.
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
0 Comments on "Earthless Working On Fifth Album"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.