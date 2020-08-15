Anonymus Premiere New Song & Music Video "Bicho Loco" From Upcoming New Album "La Bestia"
Montreal-based thrash metal quartet Anonymus premiere a new song and music video "Bicho Loco", taken from their impending new album "La Bestia".
Check out now "Bicho Loco" below.
