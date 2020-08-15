Primitive Man Premiere New Song & Music Video “Consumption”
Primitive Man premiere their new official music video for “Consumption” to accompany the release of their new effort, “Immersion“, out in stores now through Relapse Records.
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
Spirit Adrift Premiere New Single
- Next Article:
Anonymus Premiere New Song "Bicho Loco"
0 Comments on "Primitive Man Premiere New Song & Music Video"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.