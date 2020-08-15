Spirit Adrift Premiere New Single “Harmony Of The Spheres”

Spirit Adrift‘s new record “Enlightened In Eternity” has been slated for an October 16th release date by 20 Buck Spin/Century Media. The band premiere first advance track called “Harmony Of The Spheres” from the effort streaming via YouTube below:





Comments singer and guitarist Nate Garrett:

“I wrote the songs on ‘Enlightened In Eternity‘ before my life fell apart, and from the beginning I set out to make this our most uplifting and empowering album. I’m glad I did that, because ironically enough, these songs helped me keep going when things got bad. I’m proud of the work Marcus put in, I’m proud of these songs, and I’m proud of how we navigated the entire experience. This is the most challenging record I’ve ever made, and it’s my favorite record I’ve ever made. I hope it helps others the way it helped me.

Making a Spirit Adrift album is always intense, but ‘Chained To Oblivion‘ and ‘Curse Of Conception‘ dealt with issues from my past, and ‘Divided By Darkness‘ dealt with external issues from more of a philosophical perspective, so there was a bit of a protective layer of detachment between the material and myself.

On the other hand, when Marcus and I recorded ‘Enlightened In Eternity‘, we were in the middle of a lot of intense emotional upheaval — hour to hour, minute to minute. Some days it took everything I had to keep working, particularly when it was time to record vocals.

From a technical standpoint, things couldn’t have gone smoother. But from an emotional standpoint, it was brutal. The silver lining is that our hearts and souls are embedded into this record with a raw immediacy and urgency that’s unmatched by our previous material.”