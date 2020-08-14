Nervosa Begins Recording New Album In Spain
Brazilian founded thrash metal band Nerovsa has announced that they have begun recording their fourth album, their first with the current lineup. A statement from the band's social media pages reads as follows:
"We are proud to announce that the recordings of the new album officially started! We are isolated in the top of a mountain in Malaga at Artesonao Studios. Artesonao. Casa de Grabación.
"Stay tuned, We will post some spoilers."
Earlier in the year, Nervosa parted company with longtime vocalist/bassist Fernanda Lira, as well as drummer Luana Dametto (both now of Crypta, along with former Burning Witches guitarist Sonia Anubis,) leaving guitarist Prika Amaral as the sole member. Shortly after the announcement, Prika Amaral confirmed the new lineup of vocalist Diva Satanica, bassist Mia W. Wallace and drummer Eleni Nota.
