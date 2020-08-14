Interview
Unleash The Archers Singer Brittney Slayes Discusses New Album "Abyss," The Global Pandemic, Virtual Shows And Dungeons & Dragons
If only YouTube views translated to dollars, some of the most exciting bands in metal would be getting the rewards they deserve. The site has definitely helped launch the popularity of a number of bands in metal and one such band who never fails to attract listeners with their bombastic sound and white hot tunes would unquestionably be Unleash The Archers, from the beautiful city of Vancouver.
In seven days time, the band will release "Abyss," their fifth album and one that promises to be another big hitter. Already the singles "Soulbound" and the title track are gaining a huge amount of attention and with a story that continues on from the stellar "Apex" album from 2017, Unleash The Archers are creating a legacy of boundless imagination as well as power metal greatness.
To find out more about "Abyss," the challenges it's brought and the innovative ways the quartet have been promoting the album at a time when touring is practically impossible, I spoke with vocalist Brittney Slayes, who had some truly eye opening revelations about the record. You can listen to it in full below.
Ollie Hynes has been a writer for Metal Underground.com since 2007 and a metal fan since 2001, going as far as to travel to other countries and continents for metal gigs.
