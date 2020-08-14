Amaranthe Posts New Music Video "Strong" Featuring Battle Beast Vocalist Noora Louhhimo Online

After transporting us into a new dimension and lifting us up into a higher level of modern metal, Amaranthe are ready to drag us down to hell: Forged in the burning fire of passion and heavy riffs, together with one of Finland's most powerful voices, Noora Louhimo (Battle Beast), Amaranthe is going 'Strong' today with the release of their second single from their upcoming album "Manifest," out on October 2nd. Check out the official video for "Strong" below.

"Manifest" will be available as CD, media book with four bonus tracks, media book bundle with patch (limited to 250 units, mailorder exclusive), Gold Vinyl (limited to 300 units, mailorder + wholesale exclusive), Blue/Black Marbled Vinyl (limited to 300 units, EMP exclusive), Cyan Vinyl (NB USA exclusive) as well as six individual band member Vinyls (limited to 150 units each, bandshop exclusive).