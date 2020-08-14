Hellripper Uploads New Song "Vampire's Grave"
Hellripper have released their second single "Vampire’s Grave" to be taken from the upcoming new studio album "The Affair Of The Poisons" scheduled for release on 9th October 2020 through Peaceville.
Having set the scene with their first single "Spectres of the Blood Moon Sabbath" Hellripper continues to explore the themes within the new album – the dark & insidious underworld witchcraft and the occult.
This new track is based on a real-life event that took place in Glasgow, Scotland in 1954. James McBain explains more: "'Vampire's Grave' was the final track written for the album and the goal was to create a short and simple guitar-driven song in the vein of bands like Motörhead. Lyrically, the track is based on the tale of the 'Gorbals Vampire,' where over the course of a few nights in 1954, hundreds of young children descended upon the Glasgow Necropolis armed with stakes and crosses in search of a large, vampiric creature with blood red eyes that they believed was responsible for killing and devouring kids with its iron fangs."
