Primal Fear Releases New Music Video "The Lost & The Forgotten"

Primal Fear recently released their highly anticipated 13th studio album, "Metal Commando“, which has entered the charts worldwide, achieving them their highest entries ever and six top ten positions; including #7 in Germany, #6 in Switzerland and #4 in the UK Rock charts! Today, the band release a new video for the new single "The Lost & The Forgotten." You can check it out below.

Mat Sinner comments: "'The Lost & The Forgotten' follows the PRIMAL FEAR tradition for example our songs 'The End Is Near' or 'Hounds Of Justice' of the last albums and shows the more brutal, modern side of the band, which will be a very strong contender for the forthcoming live shows. Thanks to the team for their fantastic hard work to realize our vision of the song, especially Markus Staiger, Bodo Hayen and Ubikmedia!"