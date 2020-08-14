Burning Witches Welcomes New Guitarist Larissa Ernst

Headbangers everywhere, we have some very special heavy metal news for you today! The mighty Burning Witches are back with a vengeance. The Swiss heavy metal band is joined by powerful new witch Larissa Ernst on lead guitar. The ladies are also currently working in the studio on a new single, release day for the brand new track and the video will be September 17th.

Larissa, formerly of Anna Lux, Gomorra and Pater Iltis, greets the fans:

"Hey Burning Witches fans all around the world, I am unbelievably excited to join the coven on lead guitar! We all share this great passion for heavy metal and an almost lifelong friendship. I've followed the girls since the start and I will do my very best to live up to the expectations as a witch. Let´s continue this journey even stronger together! I'm ready to fight!!"

Meet new lead guitarist Larissa in an introductory trailer below.

The girls are very happy to be a complete band again, and looking forward to their future adventures. Romana adds:

"We are very happy to introduce our new witch Larissa! We are a full circle again and it feels really fantastic. Thanks to everyone who applied to play with us, there was so many great girls, it was overwhelming. We went for the girl that is a close friend, an amazing person and a skilled and experienced player. We hope you give her a sensational entrée, we know our fans are as excited as we are! We love what we do and want to continue our path now, with regained strength and friendship!"