Kamelot Posts New Live Video For "Under Grey Skies" Featuring Delain Vocalist Charlotte Wessels Online

Band Photo: Delain (?)

Today, symphonic metal masters Kamelot have finally released the bombastic live album, "I Am The Empire - Live From The 013," demonstrating the band’s exceptional stage presence and quality straight to their most dedicated fans from all over the world. To celebrate this glorious event, the band around mastermind Thomas Youngblood presents the third video taken from the new live album - the stunning and very first performance of "Under Grey Skies," featuring Charlotte Wessels (Delain), taken from the chart-breaking Haven album (2015).

This emotional yet powerful ballad marks one of the many highlights of this magical night and promises to give you goosebumps. For the breathtaking duration of the track, the epic voices of frontman Tommy Karevik and Charlotte Wessels are carried by harmonic orchestration, unifying notes and lyrics as they enchant the audience.

Kamelot's Thomas Youngblood on "Under Grey Skies":

"It was a true pleasure having Charlotte join us for this historic night, this was the first time we had ever played "Under Grey Skies" and it turned out to be a real gem!!"

Charlotte Wessels (Delain) adds:

"It was an absolute delight performing “Under Grey Skies” with KAMELOT live in 013 during their special night. It felt like a big family gathering. Thank you for including me. I am sure that this DVD will be a wonderful memento for Kamfans worldwide!"