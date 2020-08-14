Aphonic Threnody Premiere New Song "Drowning" From Upcoming New Album "The Great Hatred"
Aphonic Threnody premiere a new track called "Drowning" off of their forthcoming new album "The Great Hatred", which is set for release by Transcending Obscurity Records on October 16.
Check out now "Drowning" below.
