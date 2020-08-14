Abyssal Ascendant Premiere New Song "Martyrs of Mordiggian" From Upcoming New Album "Chronicles of the Doomed Worlds – Part. II : Deacons of Abhorrence"

Abyssal Ascendant premiere a new song entitled "Martyrs of Mordiggian", taken from their upcoming new album "Chronicles of the Doomed Worlds – Part. II : Deacons of Abhorrence". It will be released by Dolorem Records on October 9th.

Check out now "Martyrs of Mordiggian" below.