Abyssal Ascendant Premiere New Song "Martyrs of Mordiggian" From Upcoming New Album "Chronicles of the Doomed Worlds – Part. II : Deacons of Abhorrence"
Abyssal Ascendant premiere a new song entitled "Martyrs of Mordiggian", taken from their upcoming new album "Chronicles of the Doomed Worlds – Part. II : Deacons of Abhorrence". It will be released by Dolorem Records on October 9th.
Check out now "Martyrs of Mordiggian" below.
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
(hed)p.e. Premiere New Single "Death Awaits"
- Next Article:
Aphonic Threnody Premiere New Song "Drowning"
0 Comments on "Abyssal Ascendant Premiere New Song"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.