(hed)p.e. Premiere New Single “Death Awaits”
(hed)p.e.‘s new advance track “Death Awaits” has premiered and can be streamed online via YouTube below. The single appears on the group’s twelfth studio effort, “Class Of 2020“, out in stores next Friday, August 21st.

