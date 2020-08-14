Pallbearer Premiere New Single “Rite Of Passage”
Pallbearer premiere their new single “Rite Of Passage” from their impending new outing “Forgotten Days“. Nuclear Blast have an October 23rd release date scheduled for that album.
