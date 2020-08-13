In Flames Releases New Lyric Video For Re-Recorded Version Of "Bullet Ride"

Band Photo: In Flames (?)

Swedish metal powerhouse In Flames have released a new lyric video for the new re-recorded version of "Bullet Ride," that’s featured on their upcoming "Clayman (20th Anniversary Edition)" out on August 28th from Nuclear Blast.

Arriving August 28th, "Clayman (20th Anniversary Edition)" comes entirely remastered by Ted Jensen (Pantera, Deftones, Gojira) and features all new artwork in a 16-page booklet, a brand-new instrumental medley plus 4 re-recorded versions of fan-favorites such as "Only For The Weak" and "Pinball Map." Re-recorded songs were produced by Howard Benson (My Chemical Romance, Motorhead) and mixed by Chris Lord-Alge (Green Day, Rob Zombie). The new instrumental track "Themes and Variations in D-Minor" was recorded and mixed by Roberto Laghi at Topfloor Studios in Gothenburg. The record will be released digitally as well as on CD Digipak and a 2xLP colored vinyl packaged in a deluxe trifold that includes an oversized booklet, 11 remastered tracks on a 12" record and 5 bonus tracks on a 10” record in a printed sleeve.