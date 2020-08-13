Eleine Reveals New Album "Dancing In Hell" Details

Swedish symphonic metal outfit Eleine has revealed that their third full length album, "Dancing In Hell," will be released on November 27th through Black Lodge. For the recording of the new album, Eleine returned once again to The Panic Room, the album is mixed and mastered by Thomas ”Plec” Johansson.

The new album will be released as CD, LP, cassette, digital and two box sets (colour and black & white.) The box set details are limited to 500 copies each and include:

Band flag (100 x 70)

Exclusive patch (10 x 3)

Vinyl with exclusive vinyl color

Cassette

Signed CD

Tracklisting:

1. Enemies

2. Dancing In Hell

3 Ava Of Death

4. Crawl From The Ashes

5. As I Breathe

6. Memoriam

7. Where Your Rotting Corpse Lie

8. All Shall Burn

9. Die From Within

10. The World We Knew

11. Die From Within – Symphonic Version