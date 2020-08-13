Exclusive

Canadian Sludge Doomsters Heron Premiere Video on Metalunderground.com

Metalunderground is proud to premiere a video for Sludgelord Record's Heron, from Vancouver, Canada.

Heron is comprised of four veterans of the Vancouver independent music scene and mixes post-rock textures with suffocating guitar riffs, dread-inspiring percussion, and agonizing sludge-metal vocals.

The band had this to day about their new video, "Death on the Malahat."

"Death on the Malahat was written by Heron in late 2018 while touring British Columbia and Alberta. It is inspired by the near countless hours spent driving from venue to venue in Western Canada. These drives usually occur early in the morning and take on a dream-like quality due to late nights, fitful sleeps in hotel beds, and the monotony of the road.

The song title refers to a particularly treacherous stretch of Highway 1 on Vancouver Island referred to as 'The Malahat'. This section of highway twists up and down and between several mountains during its relatively short length and is notorious for extreme weather changes and fatal car crashes.

The video employs a pastiche of forests, long stretches of road, and obliterated vehicles and wraps it all in the film look and feel of a late 70s exploitation film.

The narrative of the song takes place just after a vehicle has hit a patch of black ice, broken through the guardrails, and is plunging towards the forest floor below."

Check it out below!

Heron Facebook

Heron Bandcamp