Devildriver Posts New Music Video "Nest Of Vipers" Online

DevilDriver recently announced the release of their upcoming double album, "Dealing With Demons." The first volume - entitled "Dealing With Demons I" - drops on October 9 via Napalm Records and marks the band’s first release of new, original material since 2016's acclaimed "Trust No One."

Today, DevilDriver is following up on the release of the burgeoning single/video "Keep Away From Me" and the haunting single/video "Iona" with a third single - the fast-paced burner "Nest Of Vipers". Harking back to the heavy, melodic, dark groove that DevilDriver patented at their start while remaining entirely modern and fresh, "Nest Of Vipers" winds its way into the listener’s psyche with metallic chugging and southern-fried leads, gritty, grooving riffs and a heightened dose of amplified energy and intensity. Co-written by frontman Dez Fafara and guitarist Neal Tiemann, the lyrics to "Nest Of Vipers" explore themes of true loyalty and the notion that friendship is not a commodity for sale!

Frontman Dez Fafara says about "Nest Of Vipers" and working with guitarist Neal Tiemann on their first lyrical collaboration: "This is my first co-written lyric on any DevilDriver track with another band member, penned with our guitarist Neal Tiemann. Working with Neal is a good time. We always want what's best for the song.

"Lyrically, the chorus says it all - “the kings sworn men make perfect liars”. This is the cold, hard truth, as people's loyalties are often bought and sold. The lyric “she sleeps with bones beside her” refers to another theme touched upon in this track - a woman laying in misery next to her “bones” of contention, harboring guilt as her loyalties are also bought and sold... It’s all a sad state of affairs once you get into that bought and sold mentality, whether it's with your work or friendships."

The new official music video for "Nest Of Vipers" - directed by Vicente Cordero/Industrialism Films - hypnotizes the viewer with cryptic, spellbinding imagery. Our subject agrees to have his tarot cards read, but is he about to experience more than he bargained for?