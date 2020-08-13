The Infernal Sea Premiere New Track "Befallen Order" From Upcoming New Album "Negotium Crucis"
East England's black metal entity The Infernal Sea premiere a new track named "Befallen Order". The song is off of their impending new album "Negotium Crucis", which will be out in stores September 18th via Apocalyptic Witchcraft & Seasons Of Mist (US).
Check out now "Befallen Order" below.
