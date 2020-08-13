Blackevil Premiere New Song "Lucifer’s Supremacy" From Upcoming New Album "Forever Baptised in Eternal Fire"
Blackevil premiere a new track called "Lucifer’s Supremacy", taken from their upcoming new album "Forever Baptised in Eternal Fire", which will be released on September 25th by Dying Victims Productions.
Check out now "Lucifer’s Supremacy" below.
