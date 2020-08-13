Nevalra Premiere New Song & Music Video "Groom Lake" From Upcoming New Album "The Black Flame"
Missouri-based blackened death metal outfit Nevalra premiere a new song and music video titled "Groom Lake", taken from their upcoming new album "The Black Flame". The effort will be out in stores August 28th via M-Theory Audio.
Check out now "Groom Lake" below.
