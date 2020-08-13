Rotting Christ Share ‘European Metal Festival Alliance‘ In-Studio Performance
Band Photo: Rotting Christ (?)
Rotting Christ‘s full live-set in-studio performance filmed at Artworks Studios in Elliniko, Greece, has premiered online streaming for you below. It was previously aired as part of the virtual ‘European Metal Festival Alliance‘.
In other news, the band’s track “??S (666)” can be heard in the below trailer for the impending new video game, ‘Mortal Shell‘. The game is due out on August 18th across multiple platforms.
