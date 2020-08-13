Dropdead Premiere New Single & Music Video “Flesh And Blood”

Dropdead premiere a new music video for their new track “Flesh And Blood“. You can find that song on the group’s self-titled new record, which will land in stores on September 25th through Armageddon Label. That album will be the Dropdead's first studio-record in over 20 years.

Explains vocalist Bob Otis:

“Endless wars, endless strife. A perpetual warfare state that feeds the military system with flesh and blood. A new enemy, a new face to hate. We are programmed to distrust through propaganda and manipulative media. Force-fed xenophobia, racism and nationalism over endless news cycles. We are taught to fight against each other, embrace prejudices, and be the fodder in a class war. All the while the rich eat up the world like a vicious cancer, as the war machine keeps grinding, and whole nations fall to the bloodlust of unrestrained capitalism.”