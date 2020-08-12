Finntroll Announces European Tour Dates With Skálmöld
After aeons of forging plans, writing new hymns and hiding from plagues, Finntroll can finally announce that they are crawling out from their caves and into the tourbus again. March 2021 Finntroll will hit mainland Europe with their new album, Vredesvävd, bringing old and new allies to the raid.
Supporting acts will be Icelandic Skálmöld returning from their hibernation and Atavistia. Be prepared, for the troll horde shall be hitting your town very soon.
Finntroll's seventh studio album - the first in long seven years - Vredesvävd will be out on September 18 and the title translates to “Wrath-woven”, which aptly implies what the vigorous, unapologetic and ill-spirited record is all about.
Tour dates:
March
16 - Köln, Germany - Essigfarbik
17 - Hannover, Germany - Musikzentrum
18 - Amsterdam, Netherlands - Melkweg
19 - Tilburg, Netherlands - 013
20 - Bochum, Germany - Matrix
21 - Vosselaar, Belgium - Biebob
22 - Caen, France - BBC
23 - Paris, France - Le Petit Bain
24 - Lyon, France - Ninkasi Kao
25 - Istres, France - L’Usine
26 - Orbe, Switzerland - Le Puisoir
27 - Limoges, France - CC John Lennon
28 - Nantes, France - Le Warehouse
29 - Barcelona, Spain - Razzmatazz 2
30 - Madrid, Spain - MON Live
31 - Toulouse, France - Le Metronum
April
1 - Milano, Italy - Slaughter Club
2 - Rome, Italy - Largo
3 - Venice, Italy - Revolver Club
4 - Ljubljana, Slovenia - Orto Bar
5 - Graz, Austria - Explosiv
6 - Budapest, Dürer Kert
7 - Wien, Austria - Szene
8 - München, Germany - Backstage
9 - Stuttgart, Germany - Im Wizemann
10 - Lindau, Germany - Club Vaudeville
11 - Strasbourg, France - La Laiterie
12 - Frankfurt, Germany - Batschkapp
13 - Leipzig, Germany - Täubchenthal
14 - Berlin, Germany - Hole44
15 - Krakow, Poland - Kwadrat
16 - Warsaw, Poland - Proxima
17 - Prague, Czech Republic -Nova Chmelnice
18 - Hamburg, Germany - Grünspan
