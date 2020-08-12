Alpha Wolf Releases New Music Video "Bleed 4 You"

Melbourne's Alpha Wolf have spent the last few years carving themselves out as one of the heaviest acts in the metalcore scene, but with the weight of expectations for their sophomore album sitting above their heads, the band wanted to truly challenge both themselves and the expectations of their fans. With their new single "Bleed 4 You," the band will be sure to turn more than a few heads.

"This song is a little out of our comfort zone but upon completion we feel we created something special. We’re not a band who wants to stick solely to one sound, we have a wide variety of influences and we want each song to stand up on its own." guitarist Sabian Lynch reflects as he speaks of the third single from their upcoming sophomore album "A Quiet Place To Die' which will be released via Greyscale Records / Sharptone Records on September 25th.

Lyrically, as Lynch continues, the track stems around an all too familiar tale. "We initially had written pages of lyrics for this song. It seems most people have a story of meeting the exact right person at the exact wrong time, so there was no short supply of input. However the further we delved into the song, the more apparent it came that we didn’t need pages of lyrics, just a handful of the right words. Originally the track was a lot heavier, which shouldn’t come as a surprise, but once we had the lyrical theme in mind we revisited the song and it evolved into something none of us expected."

Joining Alpha Wolf to bring this track into a realm of it's own is the etherial voice of Lizi Blanco from fellow Greyscale Records act The Beautiful Monument. "Bringing Lizi in to be part of bleed 4 you was something special. We haven’t had an outside voice sing on a song of ours for quite some time and so we were very cautious at first; however being label mates with Lizi/The Beautiful Monument as well as huge fans of her voice, it all came together so well and we couldn’t have found a better fit. We flew her down to our studio to just make it that little more personal, and once we began, we were so overwhelmed at how perfect her voice sat in the song, we knew we were onto something special."