The Ocean Announces European Tour Dates With PG. Lost, Hypnose And Svalbard

On 25th September, The Ocean will release their 8th full-length, "Phanerozoic II: Mesozoic | Cenozoic," via Metal Blade Records (CD / digital) and the band's own Pelagic Records (vinyl). In 2018, The Ocean released "Phanerozoic I: Palaeozoic" - the first half of a sprawling but superbly cohesive paleontology concept album. Now, the group is ready to release the eagerly-awaited concluding parts of the Phanerozoic journey.

The Ocean has now announced a European tour set to kick off January 7th in Wiesbaden, Germany. Check below for full dates. Support comes from PG. Lost, Hypnose and Svalbard.

The Ocean comments: "This tour has been planned for a long time already and despite the unprecedented situation we’re all currently going through, we decided to announce it and put tickets on sale now. We hope that this will serve as a strong positive statement for bands, promoters and music fans alike. As this develops, we have to assess, analyse and make the right decisions for everyone involved. The tour going ahead in early 2021 relies on many elements to fall into place, and if it can’t go ahead, then we have a backup routing in place already for later in the year, and all tickets purchased for this tour will be transferrable to that. Be assured that we will keep assessing this situation as we head later into 2020, and be in communication with everyone. Much love and we hope to see you guys out there in January!"

The tour dates are as follows:

07/01 - DE Wiesbaden, Schlachthof

08/01 - FR Colmar, Grillen

09/01 - FR Paris, La Machine

10/01 - FR Nantes, Ferrailleur

11/01 - FR Toulouse, Le Rex

12/01 - ES Bilbao, Stage Live

13/01 - PT Lisbon, LAV

14/01 - ES Madrid, Caracol

15/01 - ES Murcia, Gamma

16/01 - ES Barcelona, Boveda

17/01 - FR Bordeaux, Krakatoa

18/01 - FR Lyon, CCO

19/01 - CH Fribourg, Fri-Son

20/01 - CH Lucerne, Sedel

21/01 - AT Vienna, Viper Room

22/01 - CZ Prague, Nova Chelmnice

23/01 - DE Berlin, Festsaal

25/01 - DK Copenhagen, Pumpehuset

26/01 - DE Hamburg, Bahnhof Pauli

27/01 - DE Leipzig, Conne Island

28/01 - DE Munich, Backstage

29/01 - DE Essen, Zeche Carl

30/01 - DE Osnabruck, Kleine Freiheit

31/01 - NL Zwolle, Hedon

01/02 - DE Cologne, Volta

02/02 - BE Brussels, Botanique

03/02 - NL Utrecht, De Helling

04/02 - UK Bristol, The Fleece

05/02 - UK Glasgow, Slay

06/02 - UK Manchester, Club Academy

07/02 - UK London, 229

08/02 - UK Brighton, Patterns