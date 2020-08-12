The Ocean Announces European Tour Dates With PG. Lost, Hypnose And Svalbard
On 25th September, The Ocean will release their 8th full-length, "Phanerozoic II: Mesozoic | Cenozoic," via Metal Blade Records (CD / digital) and the band's own Pelagic Records (vinyl). In 2018, The Ocean released "Phanerozoic I: Palaeozoic" - the first half of a sprawling but superbly cohesive paleontology concept album. Now, the group is ready to release the eagerly-awaited concluding parts of the Phanerozoic journey.
The Ocean has now announced a European tour set to kick off January 7th in Wiesbaden, Germany. Check below for full dates. Support comes from PG. Lost, Hypnose and Svalbard.
The Ocean comments: "This tour has been planned for a long time already and despite the unprecedented situation we’re all currently going through, we decided to announce it and put tickets on sale now. We hope that this will serve as a strong positive statement for bands, promoters and music fans alike. As this develops, we have to assess, analyse and make the right decisions for everyone involved. The tour going ahead in early 2021 relies on many elements to fall into place, and if it can’t go ahead, then we have a backup routing in place already for later in the year, and all tickets purchased for this tour will be transferrable to that. Be assured that we will keep assessing this situation as we head later into 2020, and be in communication with everyone. Much love and we hope to see you guys out there in January!"
The tour dates are as follows:
07/01 - DE Wiesbaden, Schlachthof
08/01 - FR Colmar, Grillen
09/01 - FR Paris, La Machine
10/01 - FR Nantes, Ferrailleur
11/01 - FR Toulouse, Le Rex
12/01 - ES Bilbao, Stage Live
13/01 - PT Lisbon, LAV
14/01 - ES Madrid, Caracol
15/01 - ES Murcia, Gamma
16/01 - ES Barcelona, Boveda
17/01 - FR Bordeaux, Krakatoa
18/01 - FR Lyon, CCO
19/01 - CH Fribourg, Fri-Son
20/01 - CH Lucerne, Sedel
21/01 - AT Vienna, Viper Room
22/01 - CZ Prague, Nova Chelmnice
23/01 - DE Berlin, Festsaal
25/01 - DK Copenhagen, Pumpehuset
26/01 - DE Hamburg, Bahnhof Pauli
27/01 - DE Leipzig, Conne Island
28/01 - DE Munich, Backstage
29/01 - DE Essen, Zeche Carl
30/01 - DE Osnabruck, Kleine Freiheit
31/01 - NL Zwolle, Hedon
01/02 - DE Cologne, Volta
02/02 - BE Brussels, Botanique
03/02 - NL Utrecht, De Helling
04/02 - UK Bristol, The Fleece
05/02 - UK Glasgow, Slay
06/02 - UK Manchester, Club Academy
07/02 - UK London, 229
08/02 - UK Brighton, Patterns
