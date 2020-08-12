Eshtadur Posts New Lyric Video "All She Wrote" Featuring Myrath Vocalist Zaher Zorgati Online

Columbian blackened death metal band Eshtadur have released "All She Wrote," the second single taken from their new album, "From The Abyss," set for release on 4th September via Blood Blast. You can check out the lyric video below.

Featuring guest vocals from Zaher Zorgati from Myrath, "All She Wrote" is the most melodic track on the album, and draws on the band's power metal influences.

The band commented "One of the best songs of all time, a pure heavy classic from the 80s dragged through the bowels of death metal, Eshtadur brings you the Fire...Firehouse!"