Draconian Announces European Tour Dates With Nightfall
Swedish Gothic doom veterans Draconian has announced a string of tour dates across Europe in support of their forthcoming new album, "Under A Godless Veil" (released October 30th.) Joining them on the trek will be Greek black metal outfit Nightfall, who recently signed with Season Of Mist and are expected to release a new album in time for the tour.
Draconian vocalist Anders Jacobsson comments: "We're psyched to announce our European headline tour for March 2021, in support of our upcoming album, Under A Godless Veil! It will be an honor to have Nightfall with us, as we've been huge fans since the early nineties. We can't wait to play the new songs live and to see you all on the road!"
The tour dates are as follows:
March
11 - Hydrozagadka - Warsaw, Poland
12 - Drizzly Grizzly - Gdansk, Poland
13 - Nuke - Berlin, Germany
14 - Hellraiser - Leipzig, Germany
15 - Black Pes - Prague, Czech Republic
16 - Eventhall Airport - Regensburg, Germany
17 - MS Connexion Complex - Mannheim, Germany
18 - Junkyard - Dortmund, Germany
19 - Kronensaal - Hamburg, Germany
20 - Metropool - Enschede, Netherlands
21 - Baroeg - Rotterdam, Netherlands
22 - Zappa - Antwerpen, Belgium
23 - Ubu - Rennes, France
24 - Petit Bain - Paris, France
25 - Hall of Fame - Wetzikon, Switzerland
26 - Slaughter Club - Paderno, Italy
27 - Revolver - San Donà di Piave, Italy
28 - Viper Room - Vienna, Austria
