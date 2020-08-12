Draconian Announces European Tour Dates With Nightfall

Swedish Gothic doom veterans Draconian has announced a string of tour dates across Europe in support of their forthcoming new album, "Under A Godless Veil" (released October 30th.) Joining them on the trek will be Greek black metal outfit Nightfall, who recently signed with Season Of Mist and are expected to release a new album in time for the tour.

Draconian vocalist Anders Jacobsson comments: "We're psyched to announce our European headline tour for March 2021, in support of our upcoming album, Under A Godless Veil! It will be an honor to have Nightfall with us, as we've been huge fans since the early nineties. We can't wait to play the new songs live and to see you all on the road!"

The tour dates are as follows:

March

11 - Hydrozagadka - Warsaw, Poland

12 - Drizzly Grizzly - Gdansk, Poland

13 - Nuke - Berlin, Germany

14 - Hellraiser - Leipzig, Germany

15 - Black Pes - Prague, Czech Republic

16 - Eventhall Airport - Regensburg, Germany

17 - MS Connexion Complex - Mannheim, Germany

18 - Junkyard - Dortmund, Germany

19 - Kronensaal - Hamburg, Germany

20 - Metropool - Enschede, Netherlands

21 - Baroeg - Rotterdam, Netherlands

22 - Zappa - Antwerpen, Belgium

23 - Ubu - Rennes, France

24 - Petit Bain - Paris, France

25 - Hall of Fame - Wetzikon, Switzerland

26 - Slaughter Club - Paderno, Italy

27 - Revolver - San Donà di Piave, Italy

28 - Viper Room - Vienna, Austria