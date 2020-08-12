Black Fate Posts New Single "Savior Machine" Online

Greek power prog Black Fate will be releasing their new album "Ithaca" on October 23rd, 2020 via Rockshots Records. With their heartbreaking world-class vocals, catchy hooks, and lyrics, along with crashing guitar riffs, haunting melodies, and furious technical and melodic solos, Black Fate continues to satisfy bands with the release of their 5th studio album. "Ithaca" was mixed and mastered by Steve Lado and follows full-lengths “Between Visions and Lies” (2014) (Ulterium Records), “Deliverance of Soul” (2009) (Asiral Records), “A Piece of Dream” (2002) (Secret Port Records), “Uncover” (2001) (Secret Port Records).

Today, the band is sharing their first single "Savior Machine" and comments about the track:

"A fast tempo song, maybe the fastest track of the album with aggressive guitars, dark melodic & catchy vocals, fast drumming, and intense choral keyboards."