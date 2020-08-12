Avatarium Announces Concert Movie "An Evening With Avatarium - Live In Stockholm"

Swedish doom metallers Avatarium have announced their concert movie 'An Evening With Avatarium - Live In Stockholm' which will be available on August 28th. Recorded at their live show in Stockholm this January, the show was filmed by five cameras at the legendary concert venue Nalen, and gives fans the chance to experience Avatarium's live power despite the COVID-19 crisis.

Marcus comments: "This is a chance for the fans of Avatarium to see the concert we should have toured with in 2020. This film manages to capture the strong, energetic and warm vibe between the band and the audience that we felt on that particular night"

The show was filmed by Blackbox and will be available as a downloadable concert via Blackbox on August 28th. It was edited by Magnus Stenvinkel and sound mixed by Victor Stenqvist. Fans will get a special downloadable DVD cover exclusively for this concert. Get your tickets for this live experience here