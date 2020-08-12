Exclusive

London Symphonic Power Metal Band Grimgotts Premier EP Via Metalunderground.com

Fans of Rhapsody of Fire, Dragonforce, Sonata Arctica, and Alestorm will be signing up to set sail with London symphonic power metal band Grimgotts. Originally formed in 2015 as a Harry Potter parody outfit, Grimgotts has since graduated into their own original fantasy realm: the mythical land of Andria. Their well-received albumsLions of the Sea(2017) andDragons of the Ages(2019) chronicled epic battles between men and dragons on Andria's high seas.

And now the band is on the eve of releasing the EP Sagas, which will continue the , saga, of Andria. Due out on August 14th, 2020, its four tracks feature blistering keyboard work and rousing vocal lines that will raise the fists and drinking horns of their audience.

<a href="http://grimgotts.bandcamp.com/album/sagas">Sagas by Grimgotts</a>



