Exclusive
London Symphonic Power Metal Band Grimgotts Premier EP Via Metalunderground.com
Fans of Rhapsody of Fire, Dragonforce, Sonata Arctica, and Alestorm will be signing up to set sail with London symphonic power metal band Grimgotts. Originally formed in 2015 as a Harry Potter parody outfit, Grimgotts has since graduated into their own original fantasy realm: the mythical land of Andria. Their well-received albumsLions of the Sea(2017) andDragons of the Ages(2019) chronicled epic battles between men and dragons on Andria's high seas.
And now the band is on the eve of releasing the EP Sagas, which will continue the , saga, of Andria. Due out on August 14th, 2020, its four tracks feature blistering keyboard work and rousing vocal lines that will raise the fists and drinking horns of their audience.
Check out their Facebook page here!
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
0 Comments on "Grimgotts Premier EP Via Metalunderground.com"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.