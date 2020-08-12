Hexecutor Premiere New Song & Lyric Video "Danse Macabre" From Upcoming New Album "Beyond Any Human Conception of Knowledge"

French band Hexecutor premiere a new song entitled "Danse Macabre", taken from their forthcoming second album "Beyond Any Human Conception of Knowledge", which will be released on September 25th by Dying Victims Productions.

Check out now "Danse Macabre" below.



