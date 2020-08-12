Sacred Reich Premiere New Music Video For “Manifest Reality”
Sacred Reich premiere a new official music video for “Manifest Reality” that was captured during their 2019 European run.
Comments vocalist/bassist Phil Rind:
“Here’s a fun video for ‘Manifest Reality‘ our friend Fiaz Ffarrelly put together using footage from our European live shows last year. Can’t wait to get out and play again. In the meantime enjoy the clip.”
