Repentance (Stuck Mojo, Ex-Broken Hope, Etc.) Premiere New Music Video For “God For A Day”

Repentance (Stuck Mojo, ex-Broken Hope, etc.) premiere their new official music video for the title track to their debut release, “God For A Day“. The album will land in stores on September 25th through Art Is War Records/Intercept Music.

Comments guitarist Shaun Glass:

“This visual representation of our new single ‘God For A Day‘ shows the many evils of men who believe they are in power or on a godlike level but in reality they are far from just that. We are all humans at the end of the day.”