Enslaved Releases New Album "Utgard" Trailer
Swedish Viking/black metal veterans Enslaved has uploaded a new trailer for their forthcoming album, "Utgard," which you can check out below. In this clip, guitarist Ivar Bjørnson talks about the current lineup of the group as well as the recording process. "Utgard" will be released on October 2nd through Nuclear Blast in the following formats:
- CD jewel case (available with signed insert from Recordstore.co.uk)
- Limited Edition Black Vinyl (available with signed insert from Recordstore.co.uk)
- Limited Edition Grey Vinyl (300 copies)
- Limited Edition Blue Vinyl (300 copies)
- Limited Edition UK Exclusive Transparent Green Vinyl (300 copies + available with signed insert from Recordstore.co.uk)
