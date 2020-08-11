Hammerfall To Release Live Album "Live! Against The World" In October

The Swedish saviors of heavy metal are back: the undisputed masters of ground-breaking anthems and unforgettable live shows, HammerFall, will release their new live epos, "Live! Against The World," via Napalm Records on October 23.

With an absolutely impressive, grand live production, huge arenas and overwhelming pyro shows, HammerFall took over the world in 2019/2020 with their World Dominion tour. Now, they make their splendour available to every Templar around the globe. Recorded on February 15th at the MHP Arena in Ludwigsburg, Germany, "Live! Against The World" contains songs fresh off their latest album "Dominion," mixed with a ton of band classics and a hand-picked selection of songs that rarely appear on HammerFall’s setlists to fulfill the needs of both new and old fans.

The band around singer Joacim Cans and guitarist Oscar Dronjak did not only celebrate the great charting success of "Dominion," but also the 20th anniversary of their legendary "Renegade" album with a phenomenal medley during the nearly two hour long concert. The show had everyone on their feet and banging their heads within no time and marks one of the many unforgettable evenings of pure Swedish Heavy Metal in the legendary HammerFall manner.

Singer Joacim Cans on "Live! Against The World": "We Are HammerFall And This Is What We Do! I am so damn proud that we are able to present a full blown, up-to-date, live show in these extremely difficult times. A time when real live shows in front of a ”real” live audience have ceased to exist. The show at MHP Arena Ludwigsburg was nothing but epic and really captured the strength and power of the band as a live act and shows the joy we are experiencing together on stage every night, no matter where we play. This is the biggest stage production we ever had and now you can experience this at home anywhere, at any time. HammerFall is and always will be a live band and together with the greatest fans in the world we are an unstoppable force!"

Guitarist Oscar Dronjak adds: "The live act that HammerFall is right now blows everything we have done previously out of the water, and I am super happy that we got to document it in this way on the biggest tour we have ever done. The setlist speaks for itself, every album is represented with at least one song; there’s stuff we have never performed live before, songs we haven’t played in a long time and of course all the classics. It's a great testament to where we stand today, and an added bonus is that we finally got to record something major in Germany, in front of the fans who have been with us literally since day one."

HammerFall's bombastic new live epos, "Live! Against The World," starts off with the smashing song and first single "Never Forgive, Never Forget" fresh from the latest studio album "Dominion" (2019). The Swedish heavy metal institution presents itself in top shape and starts the show in Ludwigsburg, Germany with a big bang - they take the screaming templars by storm. This absolutely impressively produced live version of one of their biggest new hits marked one of the highlights of the legendary show at the MHP Arena.

Pre-order your copy of "Live! Against The World" here., and watch the video for "Never Forgive, Never Forget" below.

Adding in classics like "Any Means Necessary," "Last Man Standing" and "Let The Hammer Fall" that show off HammerFall’s legendary prowess on both vocals and instruments, the performance continues on to be both surprising and astounding. Special guest Noora Louhimo (Battle Beast) made it possible for HammerFall to display their emotional side with their power ballad "Second To One" live on stage. The show ends with the one song that belongs in every HammerFall experience: the beautiful and heavy "Hearts On Fire."

"Live! Against The World" will be available in the following formats:

- BluRay + 2 CD Digipak

- 3 LP Gatefold Vinyl Ink Spot Blue / White

- 3 LP Gatefold Vinyl Orange Transparent

- 48 pages Earbook, including 2CDs + BluRay

- 48 pages Earbook including 2CDs + BluRay + 7’’ Vinyl Single

- BluRay + 2 CD Digipak + Shirt Bundle

- Digital Album

Tracklisting:

1. Never Forgive, Never Forget

2. One Against The World

3. Heeding The Call

4. The Way Of The Warrior

5. Any Means Necessary

6. Hallowed Be My Name

7. Blood Bound

8. Redemption

9. Hector's Hymn

10. Natural High

11. Second To One

12. Renegade Medley

13. Keep The Flame Burning

14. Dominion

15. The Dragon Lies Bleeding

16. Last Man Standing

17. Let The Hammer Fall

18. Hammer High

19. (We Make) Sweden Rock

20. Hearts On Fire