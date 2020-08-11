Mercyful Fate To Headline Bloodstock Open Air 2021

Band Photo: Dimmu Borgir (?)

Danish metal masters Mercyful Fate has been confirmed as the headliners for the Saturday night of next year's edition of the Bloodstock Open Air festival. In related news, Dimmu Borgir will also be joining the bumper lineup as special guests, also on Saturday. Mercyful Fate frontman King Diamond commented on the announcement by saying:

"It is with sinister pleasure Mercyful Fate will finally bring the Devil himself to Bloodstock Summer ‘21. We cannot wait and neither can he. It’s gonna be dark as Hell."

Dimmu Borgir added: "UK! After our triumphant London show this January, we will be back at your shores next year. See you at Bloodstock in August 2021!"

Standard weekend tickets for the extended, now 5-day event in 2021 were due to increase by £10 on 10th August 2020 to £155 (+ booking fees). However, the government has confirmed that festivals are included in the reduced 5% VAT rate for the hospitality & leisure industries, so Bloodstock will be freezing their standard weekend price at £145 until 13th January 2021, at which time the 2021 price increase comes into effect. In addition, to recognise the difficult financial situation that some fans may find themselves in due to the pandemic, Bloodstock has launched an extended 6-month instalment plan, allowing customers to spread payments across smaller instalments. Fans can sign up to the scheme at the online ticket store any time before 31st August 2020, and payments will be debited as follows; £31.17 (includes £7 bkg fee) immediately upon sign up, then monthly payments of £24.17 will debit your account on 5th Sept, 5th Oct, 5th Nov and 5th Dec, with the final payment of £27.65 (includes £3.50 postage) on 5th Jan 2021.